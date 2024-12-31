Centurion [South Africa], December 31: Former South African cricketer made a return to Proteas dressing room, enjoying a small game of football with the team during a rain break that interrupted the first Test against Pakistan at Centurion.

The official X handle of Cricket South Africa (CSA) posted a video of AB coming to join his former team and enjoying a game of football with players, including Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen. Aiden Markram Reflects on South Africa’s Journey to ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Final After Victory in SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

AB de Villiers Meets South Africa Players

Nothing like a good kick-about with Proteas Legend, @ABdeVilliers17 😏 AB came to keep the guys company, as they waited out the rain during the recent Test Match🏏☔😁#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/msVBKjS2jG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 31, 2024

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. A half-century from Kamran Ghulam (54 in 71 balls, with eight fours and a six) took Pakistan to 211/10. Dane Paterson (5/61) and Corbin Bosch (4/63) were the top bowlers for Proteas.

Proteas gained a 90-run first-innings lead as a half-century from Aiden Markram at the top (89 in 144 balls, with 15 fours) and a terrific unbeaten 81* in 93 balls, with 15 fours by Corbin Bosch took them to 301.

Khurram Shahzad (3/75) and Naseem Shah (3/92) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Later in Pakistan's second innings, a drought-breaking fifty from Babar (50 in 85 balls, with nine fours) and Saud Shakeel (84 in 113 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Pakistan to 237/10. They secured a 147-run lead. Kagiso Rabada's Father Overjoyed After Son Plays Handy Knock With Bat to Power South Africa to ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final, Fans React.

Marco Jansen (6/52) was the top bowler for Proteas. In chase of 148 runs, Proteas were restricted to 99/8 despite knocks from Markram (37 in 63 balls, with six fours) and skipper Bavuma (40 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and six) by Mohammed Abbas (6/54).

However, a 51-run stand between Kagiso Rabada (31* in 26 balls, with five fours) and Jansen (16* in 24 balls, with three fours) pushed Proteas to a landmark win, giving them a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lords' next year.

Markram secured the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

