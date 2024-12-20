Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Two-time champion Anahat Singh of India cruised into the semi-finals of the women's event in the 79th Western India Slam, a USD 9,000 prize-money Professional Squash Association Challenger tournament at the CCI courts on Friday.

The 16-year-old Anahat defeated eighth seeded compatriot Anjali Semwal 11-3 11-7 11-7 in the quarter-final.

Top seed Akanksha Salunkhe also progressed to the semi-finals, defeating Hong Kong's Sze Wing Wai 11-5 11-4 11-3.

In men's competition, the top two seeds Viktor Byrtus of Czech Republic and Malaysian Ameeshenraj Chandaran advanced to the semi-finals.

The Number one seed Viktor easily defeated seventh seed Hong Komg's Wailok To 11-6 11-3 and 11-5, while second seed Ameeshenraj Chandaran got the better of fifth seed Yassin Shohdy of Egypt 11-6 11-2 11-5.

Results:

Men (quarter-finals): 2-Ameeshenraj Chandaran (MAS) bt. 5-Yassin Shohdy (EGY) 11-6, 11-2, 11-5; 6-Veer Chotrani (IND) bt. 3-Ravindu Laksiri (SRI) 11-7, 10-12, 11-9, 11-4; 4-Rowan Damming (NED) bt. Rahul Baitha (IND) 11-8, 11-5, 11-13, 11-6; 1-Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt. 7-Wailok To (HKG) 11-6, 11-3, 11-5. Women (quarter-finals): 2-Anahat Singh (IND) bt. 8-Anjali Semwal (IND) 11-3, 11-7, 11-7; 3-Nour Khafagy (EGY) bt. 6-Wong Po Yui Kirstie (HKG) 11-8, 11-3, 11-9; 5-Jana Swaify (EGY) bt. Bobo Lam (HKG) 4-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8; 1-Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) bt. Sze Wing Wai (HKG) 11-5, 11-4, 11-3.

