Patna (Bihar) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Asian Champions Trophy-winning Indian women's hockey team was felicitated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday.

Taking to X, the official handle of Hockey India shared some pictures from the felicitation ceremony. All the members of the team were presented with mementoes, including the coach Harendra Singh.

"Some from the felicitation ceremony for the Indian Women's team for winning the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy, 2024 awarded by the Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumarji here in Patna today. #BWACT2024 #IndiaKaGame #hockeyindia," tweeted Hockey India.

On November 20, the Indian women's hockey team were crowned Champions of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, after a 1-0 victory over China in the Final.

The game saw both teams trade blows in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second half and a goal from Deepika (31') ensured India defended their Asian Champions Trophy title and got their third overall title.

Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3 Lakh each for all players and Rs1.5 Lakh each for all support staff following the win.

Adding to this moment, the Asian Hockey Federation also announced a reward for podium finishers for the very first time in the competition's history. India received a substantial USD 10,000, while China and Japan were awarded USD 7,000 and USD 5,000 respectively.

Along with South Korea, India is the most successful team in tournament history, with title wins in 2016, 2023 and 2024.

Also, the Indian men's team secured the Asian Champions Trophy title in September, beating China 1-0 in the final. It was team's fifth title, the most by any team in the tournament's history. (ANI)

