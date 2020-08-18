Barcelona [Spain], Aug 18 (ANI): Barcelona on Tuesday announced the termination of the contract of sporting director Eric Abidal.

"FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united the two parties," the club said in a statement.

"The Club would publicly like to thank Eric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication, and the close and positive nature of his relationship with all aspects of the Blaugrana family," the statement added.

The La Liga side on Monday sacked head coach Quique Setien after the side endured a trophy-less 2019-20 season. Also, the Catalan side suffered an 8-2 drubbing in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich last week.

"The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first-team coach. This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days," the club's statement had read.

Setien had joined the club back in January this year. He had recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona. (ANI)

