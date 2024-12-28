Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Riding on Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden international century in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne on Saturday, India posed a strong comeback in the Boxing Day Test, defeating the looming cloud of follow-on and significantlyly reducing the Aussie lead.

By the end of Day 3, India had rallied to 358/9, but still trails Australia's first-innings total by 116 runs with Reddy standing unbeaten with Mohammed Siraj. Reddy's unbeaten knock of 105 runs from 176 balls included 10 fours and one six, maintaining a strike rate of 59.66.

Resuming after Tea at 326/7, Washington Sundar displayed remarkable resilience, scoring 50 off 162 balls with just one boundary. His partnership with Reddy added 127 runs before Nathan Lyon dismissed Sundar shortly after Drinks. India were 348/8.

Jasprit Bumrah was the last wicket to fall, who got out for a three-ball duck to Pat Cummins.

Reddy reached his century in 171 balls, becoming the third youngest Indian to score a maiden Test century in Australia, following Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant. Tendulkar achieved his first century at 18 years and 256 days in 1992, while Pant reached his at 21 years and 92 days in Sydney in 2019. Reddy, at 21 years and 216 days, joins this elite group.

Australian bowlers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland each took three wickets, with Nathan Lyon claiming two.

Due to bad light and rain, early stumps were called, with India set to resume their innings on Sunday with Reddy and Mohammed Siraj (2*) at the crease.

India with the help of Washington and Nitish made a solid comeback in the match, at a time when the Aussies were in the driver's seat of the match.The visitors started the second session from 244/7 and added 82 runs in 24 overs without losing a single wicket.

The two middle-order batters looked solid on the crease, they were determined to capitalize runs on the board and fight back against the Australian bowlers.

Early in the second session, Steve Smith dropped Washington's catch as it took an edge, which came off the back of the bat towards the Aussie batter at second slip. Now, probably Smith will be regretting for not taking it.In the 83rd over of the match, Nitish lofted the ball through the vacant point region for a four and achieved his maiden Test fifty. It helped the youngster to gain confidence in the game as he continued to add runs.

In the 84th, India took a sigh of relief as they avoided the follow-on. Later in the 92nd over, India crossed the 300-run mark, all thanks to the partnership of Washington and Nitish.

The visitors needed a crucial partnership in the game without losing a wicket. The two youngsters proved them at the most important moment of the game.

The conditions deteriorated in Melbourne as it started drizzling, following which the umpires had taken an early tea.

Earlier, India started the first session at 164/5 with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja on the crease.

The duo of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja continued to build a partnership on Day 03. However, India struggled infront of the Aussie bowlers.

There were two instances of run-out in the first session when Jadeja and Pant lacked communication but Australia couldn't benefit from it.

Scott Boland continued his top performance and successfully got rid of Rishabh Pant. The Aussie pacer dismissed the Indian wicketkeeper for 28 runs in the 56th over. Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced him on the crease and joined Jadeja to add runs to the scoreboard.

However, Jadeja succumbed to Nathan Lyon and had to leave the crease in the 65th over for 17 runs. Washington Sundar replaced the India all-rounder.

In the final 10 overs of the first session on Day 3, India smashed 30 runs. While Australia managed to get one wicket.

Brief score: Australia 474 (Steve Smith 140, Marnus Labuschagne 72, Jasprit Bumrah 4/99) vs India 358/9 (Nitish Kumar Reddy 105*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 82; Scott Boland 3/57). (ANI)

