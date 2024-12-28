Bengaluru are second in the Indian Super League points table with 24 points from 12 games, trailing league leaders Mohun Bagan by five points. The club has lost a bit of momentum in recent times with just two wins in their last five games and hence their tie against Chennaiyin this evening assumes added significance. They can ill afford to drop further points and let Mohun Bagan widen the gap at the top. Chennaiyin is 9th and has lost four times in their last five contests ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Rope In Brazilian Forward Dorielton Nascimento.

Chennaiyin will opt for an attack-minded 4-4-2 formation with Daniel Chima Chukwu and Irfan Yadwad as the twin forwards. Lukas Pivetta Brambilla and Kiyan Nassiri will be deployed on the wings and the duo needs to create chances from out wide given their pace and trickery. Jitendra Singh and Lalrinliana Hnamte will sit in midfield and make the side tick with their slick passing game.

Sunil Chhetri has been in sublime form for Bengaluru this season and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. He partners Edgar Mendez and Ryan Williams in the final third for the visitors. Pedro Capó is the defensive midfielder with Suresh Singh Wangjam and Harsh Patre providing the creative impetus from the central areas.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC will be played on matchday 13 of the ISL 2024-25 season. Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and it has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India and fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online for free. It should be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

