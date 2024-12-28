South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Shan Masood-led Pakistan side couldn’t pick up the wicket at the depth handing the South African side a 90-run lead in the first inning. Corbin Bosch shined with unbeaten 81 runs while other tailenders provided his good support. Naseem Shah and Shahzad picked up three wickets each for the visitors who were looking tired at the end of day 2. Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2024: Khurram Shahzad Rattles Hosts Early as Aiden Markram Fights for Control on Day 1.

Kagiso Rabada failed to secure a wicket in the first inning but took the wicket of Saim Ayub in the second innings. Marco Jansen picked up another two wickets including that of Shan Masood putting the visitors on the back foot. With just two runs lead now, the Proteas will look to wrap up Pakistan’s second innings quickly and secure a place in the WTC Final, irrespective of other match results. but kept the pressure alive by bowling well. It will be an interesting contest between South Africa and Pakistan on day 3 with Babar Azam an Saud Shakeel at the crease for the visitors. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohd. Abbas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2024 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).