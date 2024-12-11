Sports News | Brook Levels Tendulkar in Rating Points, Overtakes Several Legends

London [UK], December 11 (ANI): The newly-crowned world number one Test batter Harry Brook equalled the Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar in terms of rating points in the ICC Test Batting Rankings and also went past several cricketing legends.

As per Wisden, Brook, who has 898 rating points, levelled with Sachin, who had a career-high rating of 898 points during the 2002 following a Test match against Zimbabwe. Brook has reached rating points after just 23 Tests in his career.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Virat Kohli to Shaheen Afridi, Cricketers Who Became Fathers This Year; Check Full List.

He has gone past several legends like former Australian captain Steve Waugh (a peak of 895 points), former India captain Rahul Dravid (892 points), Javed Miandad (885 points), Mahela Jayawardene (883), as per Wisden.

Overall, in terms of rating points, Brook is joint-34th in the list alongside Sachin. Australia's Michael Clarke has 900 rating points and Hashim Amla 907 rating points.

Also Read | India Women's Junior Hockey Team Loses 1-2 to China in Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024.

Root, currently sitting at 897 points, placed second below Brook in rankings, is 17th on this list, having secured a peak rating of 932 after the first Test against Pakistan earlier this year, during which he had slammed a double ton.

At the number one spot is Australian legend Don Bradman, who had attained 961 rating points, followed by Steve Smith, whose points went as high as 947 in 2017. Currently, Smith has fallen down to the 11th spot in rankings with a rating point of 708.

Brook averages an impressive 89.35 in Tests played away from home, compared to 38.05 on home soil. Seven of his eight Test centuries have been scored outside England, a feat that underpins his rise to the top of the rankings.

In 23 Tests (10 of them away), Brook has scored 2,280 runs, including 1,519 runs on foreign pitches and 761 at home, at an average of 61.62 and a strike rate of 88.57. His career tally includes eight centuries and 10 fifties, with a personal best of 317.

In 2024 alone, Brook has amassed 1,099 runs in Tests at an average of 61.05, with four centuries and three fifties in 18 innings, and a best score of 317. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)