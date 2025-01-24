Mumbai, January 24: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were on Friday named in the ICC's Test Team of the Year 2024. The team also features four Englishmen and two New Zealanders, including the redoubtable Kane Williamson. Australia skipper Pat Cummins, as captain, was the lone Australian to make the ICC all-star team. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Preview: India Keep an Eye on Mohammed Shami’s Fitness, Look To Extend Lead Against England.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2024: Pat Cummins (c) (Australia), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ben Duckett (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Harry Brook (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Jamie Smith (wk) (England), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Matt Henry (New Zealand), Jasprit Bumrah (India).

