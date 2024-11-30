Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 30 (ANI): Delhi secured a spot in the final round of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy in the best possible way when they finished their Group B campaign with an all-win record.

In their third and concluding match at the Bibi Ratni Sports Stadium on Saturday, Delhi defeated Haryana 2-0 to finish with nine points from three matches. After a goalless first half, Jaideep Singh (50') and KS Shikhar (61') scored for the winners.

In the other match, Uttarakhand routed Chandigarh 4-0 to finish their campaign with six points. The winners, who led 1-0 at the breather, found a hero in skipper Ayush Bisht, who scored a hat-trick. Ajendra Singh scored the fourth goal deep into the add-on time.

With these results, the groups for the final round of the Santosh Trophy, which is to be played in Hyderabad from December 14 were completed. While Group A consists of defending champions Services, Bengal, Manipur, hosts Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, the teams in Group B feature last year's runners-up Goa, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Meghalaya. (ANI)

