London, Jan 21 (AP) At the Paris Olympics, middleweight boxer Cindy Ngamba became the first athlete competing as a refugee to secure a medal.

The 26-year-old Ngamba now has her sights set on professional glory.

She will make her pro debut March 7 in London as part of an all-female card headlined by a welterweight unification bout between Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas at the Royal Albert Hall.

“For every boxer out there and every fighter, you want to set yourself high goals and aims,” Ngamba said Tuesday at a press conference. “I want to get myself in the ring with the most experienced female boxers out there and hopefully go for any world title as possible.”

Ngamba's opponent was not named.

Originally from Cameroon, Ngamba won a bronze medal in Paris last summer as a member of the Refugee Olympic Team. (AP)

