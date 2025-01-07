Mumbai, January 7: Former Aston Villa forward Indiana Vassilev was picked Monday for a U.S. training camp ahead of friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica and is among 10 players who could make their national team debuts. Vassilev made his first Aston Villa appearance on Jan. 4, 2020, against Fulham in the FA Cup and his Premier League debut 14 days later against Brighton. At 18 years, 11 months, 2 days, he became the second-youngest American to appear in the Premier League behind Jonathan Spector, who was 18 years, 5 months, 27 days in 2004. USA Midfielder James Sands Joins Germany Club St Pauli on Loan From New York City FC.

Defender Walker Zimmerman and Jesús Ferreira, who haven't played for the U.S. since 2023, also are on coach Mauricio Pochettino's 24-man roster along with goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who last appeared for the national team in March 2022.

Other veterans include 37-year-old defender Tim Ream, who captained the Americans in Pochettino's first four games, along with defenders Miles Robinson and Shaq Moore. No Europe-based players are on the roster for the games against Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Costa Rica four days later at Orlando. The matches are not on FIFA international fixture dates.

Europe-based players will return for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against Panama on March 20. Born in Savannah, Georgia, to parents of Bulgarian heritage, Vassilev played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and signed with Aston Villa in 2018. He played for the U.S. alongside Josh Sargent and Tim Weah at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup. Fulham Defender Antonee Robinson ‘In Disbelief’ After Winning USA Men’s Player of the Year 2024.

Vassilev made four Premier League appearances for Aston Villa in 2019-20 but didn't appear with Villa's first team after that season. He spent time on loan with third-tier club Burton Albion and fourth-tier club Cheltenham Town, then was loaned to MLS's Inter Miami in July 2021 and was acquired by St. Louis after the 2022 season.

Zimmerman, 31, hasn't played for the national team since the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada on June 18, 2023, and Ferreira, 24, since the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match against Panama on July 12, 2023.

The 29-year-old Steffen was a surprise cut from the 2022 World Cup roster by coach Gregg Berhalter and hasn't played for the U.S. since the World Cup qualifiers in March 2022. He returned to the roster after Pochettino replaced Berhalter but Matt Turner started all four matches in October and November.

Twenty-three players are from MLS and the roster includes Matko Miljevic, a 23-year-old midfielder who is among the players who could make debuts. Miljevic, who spent last year with Argentine club Newell's Old Boys, appeared with the U.S. under-20 team in 2020 and also is eligible to play for Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia. Christian Pulisic Recreates Iconic ‘Donald Trump Dance’ During USA’s Win Over Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinal.

When Miljevic was with Montreal, MLS announced on Sept. 18, 2023, that his contract was terminated “for engaging in conduct detrimental to the league and violating his standard player agreement.” MLS did not announce any details.

In addition to Vassilev and Miljevic, defender George Campbell, midfielders Max Arfsten and Emeka Eneli, and forwards Patrick Agyemang and Brian Gutiérrez will be attending their first U.S. national team camp. Three others who have attended prior camps could make debuts: goalkeepers Drake Callender and Matt Freese, and forward Caden Clark.

The USA Roster

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Miami), Matt Freese (New York City), Patrick Schulte (Columbus), Zack Steffen (Colorado)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), George Campbell (Montreal), DeJuan Jones (Columbus), Shaq Moore (Dallas), Jalen Neal (Montreal), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Benjamin Cremaschi (Miami), Emeka Eneli (Salt Lake), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia)

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte), Caden Clark (Montreal), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago), Matko Miljevic (no club), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis), Brian White (Vancouver).

