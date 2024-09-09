Mumbai, September 9: The Paris Paralympics came to a close with a glittering closing ceremony on Sunday. Starting off the ceremony, French singer Santa performed Johnny Hallyday's iconic track "Vivre pour le Meilleur". Several video sequences and images from the previous three Paralympic Games accompanied her melodic voice. However, the couldron flight was not happening due to weather conditions. Paris Paralympics 2024 Indian Medal Winners List: Check Updated Names of Team India Para-Athletes Who Have Won Medals at XVII Summer Paralympic Games.

Following this performance, in the official stand at the Stade de France, France president Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons, were introduced.

IPC President Andrew Parsons with President of France Emmanuel Macron 🤝#Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/v7KlrMqHEM — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

The French flag was then raised to the sounds of the country's national anthem, The Marseillaise. The crowd sang along to the national anthem as various corps of the French Army raised the flag. After that happened the Parade of Nations, involving all the countries that participated in the Paralympics.

The countries entered the enclosure in alphabetical order to the sounds of band of Republican Guard. The musicians performed some selected French and international pop music, giving a festive and joyous vibe to the parade.

Here they come! The flags of 169 nations, including the Paralympic Refugee Team, make a grand entrance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony 🌎 #Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/MXfMPs2ODt — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

Harvinder Singh and Preeti Pal were the flag bearers for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Harvinder Singh, who made history by clinching the gold medal in para-archery, India's first-ever gold in para-archery, and Preeti Pal, a standout in para-athletes with two bronze medals, have been instrumental in India's extraordinary success at these Games.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition. With this landmark campaign, India has surpassed their previously most-successful campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which gave them 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronze medals.

Tony Estanguet, President of the Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, entered the stage after the parade to a huge cheer from the crowd and addressed them.

Parsons also delivered a speech on the success of the event. The continuation of the ceremony saw the presentation of new newly elected members of the International Paralympics Committee Athletes Council, a group of athlete representatives elected by their peers who are the voice of the Paralympic athlete community to the IPC.

Andrew Parsons, President of the IPC, delivers a powerful closing speech, celebrating the unforgettable Paris 2024 Paralympics ♥️ 💙 💚 #Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/G2xdDVV3gk — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

Following this, the Paris 2024 volunteers were thanked and were given a tribute. Over 2,000 of them took centre stage at the stadium and were met with massive cheers from the crowd.

You have supported us. You have guided us. A tribute to all the Paris 2024 volunteers ❤️💙💚#Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/5wGstG2weq — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

Then, eight dancers, some specially-abled, celebrated the diversity of Breaking with their performances to beats by DJ Cut Killer.

Breaking takes centre stage at the Closing Ceremony with dancers of all abilities, set to DJ Cut Killer’s beats. A celebration of diversity, creativity, and the success of breaking at Paris 2024 🪩 #Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6La0ZyRhwH — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

The Paralympic Anthem was played and the Paralympic flag was lowered by the officers of French Army. The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, join Andrew Parsons and Tony Estanguet on the stage and the flag was handed over to Karen.

From Paris to Los Angeles with love ❤️🤍💙 Handing over of the Paralympic Flag to Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles 🇺🇸 #Paralympics | #Paris2024 | #LA2028 pic.twitter.com/bfhNChXMRC — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

The handover and transition to USA for next Paralympics continued with the American national anthem and raising of their national flag. Ali Stroker, the American singer and actress sang the national anthem. Violinist and Broadway composer Gaelynn Lea and rapper, songwriter and athlete Garnet Silver-Hall performed poetry linking to the themes of dreaming, disability, and community. Also, multi-time Grammy award winning rapper and singer Anderson Paak also delivered a delightful performance.

We got 4 years to make our CALIFORNIA DREAM come true! 🎉 Check out some moments from LA28 Paralympic Handover Celebration. #NextUpLA28 pic.twitter.com/5jt9lTDUcr — LA28 (@LA28) September 8, 2024

At the Jardin des Tuileries, gathered around the cauldron, Amadou and Mariam, accompanied by a string quartet, performed a composition by Serge Gainsbourg inspired by the French poet Paul Verlaine, titled 'Je suis venu te dire que je m'en vais'. Aurellie Aubert, the French Paralympic champion in Boccia, blew the flame and in the skies above the Jardin des Tuileries, the Cauldron, was also extinguished, marking the end of the games.

As the flames fade, the spirit of the Games will forever shine in Paris ✨#Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/CkA926rj1t — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

The Flame goes out 🔥 As Amadou & Mariam perform, the Paralympic Flame is extinguished, marking the end of the Paris 2024 Games. The Cauldron rises and fades into the night sky, closing this unforgettable chapter.#Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/7B7uqIQF9i — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

The Cauldron’s last flight 🥹 From the Opening Ceremony to the Closing, Paris 2024 lit up the city and hearts worldwide. The Cauldron, standing tall in the Jardin des Tuileries, has become a symbol of unity, excitement, and unforgettable memories ✨ #Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/kdg0QVOYPm — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

At the Stade de France, 24 electronic music artists from French electronic scene, along with the 'Father of Electronic Music in France', Jean-Michel Jarre, celebrated the diversity of their music with an entertaining performance. The performance also involved some Paralympic athletes joining in and the stadium transformed into one big disco. There was also a beautiful light show to go along with the performance. Japanese Para-Tennis Star Tokito Oda Takes Off Wheel From Chair to Celebrate By Laying Down On Court After Winning Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match in Wheelchair Tennis at Paris Paralympics 2024 (Watch Video).

La soirée débute parfaitement avec @jeanmicheljarre qui enflamme le Stade de France 👾 - The evening kicks off perfectly with Jean Michel Jarre igniting the Stade de France 🎶#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/tt1pwPklVo — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) September 8, 2024

Let the party begin! The Stade de France is alive with energy as 24 top French DJs take the stage for the Journey of the Wave. Led by Victor le Masne, this epic celebration is the perfect finale to the Paralympic Games. #Paralympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/SIQe55BYiq — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 8, 2024

Among the artists who performed were Breakbot & Irfane, Nathalie Duchene, Alan Braxe, DJ Falcon, Kavinsky, Kiddy Smile, Kittin, Anetha, Ofenbach, The Avener, etc. The closing performance was finally delivered by two-time medalist and French para-cyclist Alexandre Leaute along with Martin Solveig, a French DJ and songwriter.

