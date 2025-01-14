Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 14 (ANI): The rising stars of women's cricket gathered at the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur for the Captains' Day photoshoot ahead of the 2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

On a vibrant Tuesday morning in the Malaysian capital, the captains of all 16 participating teams posed with the tournament trophy, each envisioning the moment they might lift it on February 2.

Defending champions India and hosts Malaysia were positioned closest to the trophy, while the remaining 14 teams stood flanking them.

India's captain, Niki Prasad, expressed her determination to bring home another title, inspired by the success of her predecessors two years ago.

"Coming to the Captains' Day and meeting the other 15 captains was a great experience, and to do it in front of the towers in Kuala Lumpur makes it extra special," Prasad said, as quoted by the ICC.

"Looking at the trophy on display, I'm excited to go out with my teammates and try and defend the trophy won by Team India in 2023," she added.

For Samoa, one of the tournament's debutants, captain Avetia Fetu Mapu shared that the experience of joining the other captains had made their surprising qualification feel all the more real.

This event marked the only time all 16 captains will be together in one location, as the teams will soon head to various parts of Malaysia for the group stage, starting on January 18.

Group C matches will take place in Sarawak, located on the island of Borneo, while Group B teams will compete in Johor, near the Singapore border. Teams in Groups A and D will remain closer to Kuala Lumpur, playing at Bayuemas Oval and UKM Oval.

The tournament will feature 41 matches, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage. Points earned during the group stage against other advancing teams will carry over. The top two teams from each Super Six group will then progress to the semi-finals, keeping the race for the trophy wide open. (ANI)

