London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Olivier Giroud's goal proved decisive during clash Norwich City as Chelsea boosted their hopes to remain in the top-four positions here on Wednesday.

With this 1-0 victory, Chelsea have gained a four-point lead over the fourth-placed Leicester City (59) and fifth-placed Manchester United (59). Moreover, relegation is already confirmed for the bottom-placed club, Norwich City.

Also, it was Chelsea's fourth clean sheet in their past five home games and a win was the necessary response to the 3-0 defeat they had suffered against Sheffield United in their previous match.

The match witnessed a tough competition between both teams as they restricted each other from taking the lead in the early minutes of the game. However, Giroud's header in the 45+3rd minute broke the deadlock.

With this goal, the 33-year-old put himself on the scoresheet for the fourth time since the campaign restart.

Chelsea will now take on Manchester United in FA Cup on July 19. (ANI)

