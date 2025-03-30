California [US], March 30 (ANI): During The Ten 2025 athletics meet at San Juan Capistrano in the USA on Saturday, India's Gulveer Singh broke his own record and created a new national record in the men's 10000m event, as per Olympics.com.

The 26-year-old Indian athlete clocked an impressive 27:00.22s to finish sixth in a highly competitive field at the JSerra Catholic High School track.

The race was won by Ishmael Kipkurui (26:50.21), who broke the NCAA record. Habtom Samuel finished second with 26:51.06 while Adrian Wildschutt secured third place in 26:51.27. The Ten is a World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level meet.

Gulveer's new mark improved upon his previous national record of 27:14.88, which he set at the Hachioji Long Distance 2024 event in Japan. His latest feat saw him shave off 14.66 seconds from his old record.

The Indian runner's time at The Ten was also agonisingly close to the automatic qualifying standard for the World Athletics Championships 2025, which stands at 27:00.00 - just 0.22 seconds faster than Gulveer's finish.

However, Gulveer comfortably breached the entry standard for the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, which is set at 29.33.26s by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Final selection in the Indian team for the continental championships scheduled in Gumi, Republic of Korea, however, is subject to the AFI's discretion.

Gulveer's new personal best places him third in the list of best times clocked by Asian runners in the 10000m. Only Qatar's Ahmad Hassan Abdullah and Nicholas Kemboi are ahead of him.

Incidentally, Gulveer had broken the 10000m national record for the first time at The Ten last year as he clocked 27:41.81 to eclipse Surendra Singh's previous mark of 28:02.89 from 2008. He later improved it at the Hachioji Long Distance in Japan.

A bronze medallist in the 10000m at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, Gulveer Singh also holds the Indian national record in the 5000m.

Earlier this year, Gulveer Singh also pocketed the men's 3000m indoor national record and the Asian 5000m short track record at an athletics meet in Boston. (ANI)

