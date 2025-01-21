Lausanne, Jan 21 (PTI) International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah has held discussions with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach ahead of the Extraordinary IOC Session in Lausanne from January 30, as cricket's inclusion at the Olympics beyond 2028 Los Angeles games continue to gather pace.

The ICC posted images from the meeting of the two leading administrators on social media on Tuesday.

"Momentum continues to build around cricket's inclusion as an @Olympics sport at the @LA2028 Games and beyond, with ICC Chair Mr. JayShah meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Mr. Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week," the ICC posted on X.

Shah, who was elected as ICC chairman last year and took over the role on December 1, has been actively pushing for cricket's inclusion in the Olympics.

He was in Brisbane last month during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and met 2032 Brisbane Olympic Organising Committee head Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley with an aim to convince them to include cricket in the 2032 Olympics.

Cricket will make a return to the Olympics after 128 years when it is played in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The sport is not yet confirmed for the 2032 edition in Brisbane.

The sport's T20 format was confirmed for the 2028 LA Games at the 141st IOC Session in 2023 which took place in Mumbai.

Cricket last featured in the Olympics at the Paris Games in 1900.

