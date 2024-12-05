Brisbane, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian batters put up an ordinary performance to be 100 all out in the first Women's One-Day International against Australia with pacer Megan Schutt returning an impressive five-wicket haul here Thursday.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who batted at number five, top-scored for India with a 23 off 42 balls.

Opting to bat, India failed to get off the blocks, losing the openers in the first seven overs. Priya Punia (3 off 17), playing in place of the dropped Shafali Verma, looked totally out of sorts in her comeback game.

Smriti Mandha (8 off 9) was caught behind chasing a wide outswinger from Schutt. Punia, in her attempt to break the shackles, was caught at backward point off Schutt.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (23 off 42) was trapped in front by pacer Annabel Sutherland. Rodrigues looked comfortable in the middle until she was bowled by Kim Grath as she tried to run a delivery down to the third man.

From 62 for three, India were all out for 100 in 34.2 overs. Last three batters got out with the score reading 100 on the board.

Schutt completed her maiden five wicket haul by castling Priya Mishra.

It was a batting performance to forget for India.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 100 all out in 34.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 23; Megan Schutt 5/19).

