Johannesburg, Nov 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth and final T20 International between India and South Africa here on Friday.

India:

Sanju Samson not out 109

Abhishek Sharma c Klaasen b Sipamla 36

Tilak Varma not out 120

Extras: (NB-1 W-17) 18

Total: (For 1 wicket in 20 overs) 283

Fall of wickets: 1/73

Bowling: Marco Jansen 4-0-42-0, Gerald Coetzee 3-0-43-0, Lutho Sipamla 4-0-58-1, Andile Simelane 3-0-47-0, Keshav Maharaj 3-0-42-0, Aiden Markram 2-0-30-0, Tristan Stubbs 1-0-21-0. More

