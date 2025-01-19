Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Smaran Ravichandran's century helped Team Karnataka win the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 after beating Vidarbha by 36 runs in the final on Saturday at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Before the start of the final game, Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bowl on Saturday. However, their decision failed to give them an advantage in the first inning.

Mayank Agarawal (32 runs from 38 runs, 5 fours) and Devdutt Padikkal (8 runs from 19 balls, 1 four) failed to give a kickstart to Karnataka after they could only make a 23-run partnership.

However, all credit goes to the middle-order of Karnataka, which helped put 348/6 in the first inning. Smaran Ravichandran (101 runs from 92 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes), Krishnan Shrijith (78 runs from 74 balls, 9 fours and 1 six) and Abhinav Manohar (79 runs from 42 balls, 10 fours and 10 sixes) were the top performers for Karnataka.

Vidarbha displayed a sloppy performance with the ball in the first inning as they failed to pick wickets. Darshan Nalkande and Nachiket Bhute bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. While Yash Thakur and Yash Kadam took one wicket each.

During the run chase, Opener Dhruv Shorey (110 runs from 111 balls, 8 fours and 2 sixes) displayed a stunning performance with his blitz knock. However, he was the only player who put up a show in the game for Vidarbha.

Skipper Karun Nair failed to perform in the final match as he could score only 27 runs from 31 balls at a strike rate of 87.10.

Harsh Dubey (63 runs from 30 balls, 5 fours and 5 sixes) gave his best in the last moment of the match but they fell short of 36 runs.

Three-wicket hauls from Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna and Abhilash Shetty helped Karnataka bundle out Vidarbha at 312.

Smaran Ravichandran was named the 'Player of the Match' following ton in the final game. While Vidarbha skipper Karun Nair received the 'Player of the Series' award.

Brief score: Karnataka 348/6 (Smaran Ravichandran 101, Abhinav Manohar 79; Darshan Nalkande 2/67) beat Vidarbha 312 (Dhruv Shorey 110, Harsh Dubey 63; Vasuki Koushik 3/47). (ANI)

