Pune, Jan 21 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for their Ranji Trophy clash against Baroda, beginning on January 23.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is languishing at the penultimate spot in the eight-team group with three defeats, one win and a draw in their five matches so far.

Also Read | Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Wedding Date: Know Details About India Cricketer and Samajwadi Party MP’s Marriage.

The contest will be played at the Golf Club Ground in Nasik.

Maharashtra, who have lost to Mumbai, Odisha and Services with their sole win coming against Meghalaya, will take on Tripura in their next match.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Qualifies For His 50th Grand Slam Semifinal As He Beats Carlos Alcaraz To Enter Last Four of Australian Open 2025.

Maharashtra squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Siddhesh Veer, Pavan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Ramkrishna Ghosh, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Murtuza Trunkwala, Satyajeet Bachhav, Dhanraj Shinde (wk), Sunny Pandit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)