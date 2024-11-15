Dubai, Nov 15 (AP) The path is clear for Rory McIlroy to clinch the year-long Race to Dubai title and be crowned the European tour's best player for a sixth time. He's well in contention to win the season-ending World Tour Championship, too.

McIlroy hit a fairway wood from 265 yards to 15 feet at No. 18 and two-putted for a closing birdie in his second round on Friday, a 3-under 69 leaving the No. 3-ranked Northern Irishman one stroke off the lead held by France's Antoine Rozner (65) on 9-under par.

McIlroy was tied with Tyrrell Hatton (69) for second place in the tournament but his lead in the year-long Race to Dubai standings looks impregnable.

Thriston Lawrence is the only player who can stop McIlroy from winning that title — and to do that, he needs a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates. That appeared unlikely, with a 71 leaving Lawrence at level par for the week and nine off the lead at the halfway stage.

Rozner, ranked No. 154, was the surprise leader after making six birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 9.

He is one of the players seeking a high finish to secure one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for next season. (AP)

