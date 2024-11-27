Mumbai, November 27: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham confirmed seamer Nathan Smith will make his Test debut against England in the first Test in Christchurch. While Tom Latham failed to divulge the exact playing XI of his side that will take the field into the opening match of the three-game ICC World Test Championship series against England, the New Zealand skipper did reveal Smith will win his first Test cap in the Christchurch Test. On Which Channel New Zealand vs England Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch NZ vs ENG 2024 Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Latham also confirmed that former skipper Kane Williamson will return to the long format from his groin injury for the first Test against the Three Lions. The New Zealand skipper added that having Kane Williamson in the squad will boost the side.

"Having someone like Kane come back in boosts your side with the calibre of player he is," Latham was quoted by ICC as saying.

As per ICC, New Zealand currently sit in fourth place on the World Test Championship standings and can earn a place in next year's one-off Test at Lord's with a 3-0 series whitewash over Ben Stokes' side.

Smith, meanwhile, earns a Test debut on the back of some strong performances in domestic cricket for the Kiwis in recent years and a steady start to his international career following two ODI appearances against Sri Lanka earlier this month. England Cricketers Receives Traditional Maori 'Hongi' Welcome in New Zealand Ahead of NZ vs ENG Test Series 2024 (Watch Video).

Smith took 33 wickets at an average of 17.18 during last year's Plunket Shield season and the 26-yer-old has a first-class batting average of 27.02 across his career.

"He (Smith) is someone that can move the ball both ways in the air and hit the wicket reasonably hard. I think he balances our bowling attack quite nicely with the other three guys and he can bat a little bit too which certainly helps the balance of our side," the Kiwi skipper was quoted by ICC as saying.

Probable New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O'Rourke.

