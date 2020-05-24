Sports News | Olympique Lyonnais Urges President Emmanuel Macron to Reconsider Decision of Ending Ligue 1 Season

Lyon [France], May 24 (ANI): Olympique Lyonnais have urged French President Emmanuel Macron to reconsider the decision of ending the 2019-2020 season of Ligue 1 saying that it was "taken too hastily".

The club, on Saturday, issued a statement welcoming the decision of President of the government (equivalent to Prime Minister), Pedro Sanchez, of allowing La Liga to return to action from June 8.

"Olympique Lyonnais welcomes the decision this Saturday by Pedro Sanchez, President of the Spanish government, as his government authorized the resumption of La Liga from June 8. After the Bundesliga, this will be the second major league in Europe to return to the pitch," the club said in a statement.

Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on April 30 decided to put an end to the 2019-2020 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG being named as the winners.

Citing the examples of La Liga and Bundesliga, Olympique Lyonnais said, "Olympique Lyonnais hopes that the example of Spain, following that of Germany, will help authorities reconsider the decision taken too hastily in France."

The statement further stated that France has pushed back the pandemic to allow the resumption of training under controlled circumstances and 'tomorrow we hope to compete on the pitch'.

"OL calls on President Emmanuel Macron to support the spirit of a France that should react to its European competitors. Thanks to the industry and efficiency of its citizens, France has pushed back the pandemic to allow the resumption of training under controlled circumstances and tomorrow we hope to compete on the pitch, as will be the case in almost all of the other European countries," the statement read.

"The decision, taken in a hurry, on April 30 can now be compensated for in the eyes of the French people if we know how to recognize that nothing is ever final, and we adopt the most appropriate solution in the interest of French professional football and therefore the French people," it added. (ANI)

