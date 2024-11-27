Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], November 27 (ANI): Right-arm seamer Abbas Afridi and all-rounder Jahandad Khan are set to replace injured pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani, respectively, for the third and final ODI of the series against Zimbabwe at the Queens Park Sports Club on Thursday.

Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out for the remainder of the series after sustaining injuries during the team's training session on Sunday.

While Ahmed picked up a hamstring injury, Shahnawaz was ruled out after a left ankle injury. Per a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), both the players will return to Pakistan after initial scans and clinical assessments confirmed the respective injuries.

As their replacements, 23-year-old right-arm quick Abbas Afridi and all-rounder Jahandad Khan (21) will join the visiting team ahead of the final ODI in Bulawayo.

The two were earlier named in the Pakistan squad for the subsequent three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe and were to join the team ahead of the first T20I on 1 December.

While Daniyal, who was also part of the T20I squad, has been replaced by Aamir Jamal.

Having been stunned in the opening ODI by Zimbabwe, who clinched an 80-run win by the DLS method, Pakistan bounced back with a dominant win in the second game on Tuesday.

Opener Saim Ayub scored a prolific century as Pakistan chased down 146 inside 18.2 overs with all 10 wickets to spare.

Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, and Usman Khan. (ANI)

