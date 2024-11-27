Mohammedan SC have struggled in their debut season in the Indian Super League and currently languish at 12th in the league with 5 points from 7 games. With three defeats in their last four matches, they will need to be at their best when they take on Bengaluru FC at home this evening. Opponents Bengaluru are having a fine run and it has seen them climb to the second spot. They are one of the early favourites to lift the title one the evidence of their game play. Mohammedan SC versus Bengaluru FC will be telecasted on the ISL 2024–25: Mohammedan SC Aim for Maiden Indian Super League Home Win, but Up Against Sparkling Bengaluru FC.

Abdul Kadiri tore his collateral ligament and is now ruled out of the season for Mohammedan SC. Makan Chothe is the star man going forward for the home side and he will keep the opposition defenders on their toes. Alexis Gomez and Carlos Franca provide company to the youngster in the final third.

Bengaluru have Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as their goalkeeper and his presence adds stability to their backline. Sunil Chettri has been in fine form this term and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Alberto Noguera with his playmaking skills will be crucial in central midfield. Rahul Bheke in the backline adds stability to the team’s defence.

When is Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Struggling Mohammedan SC will take on in-form Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2024-25. The Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played on Wednesday, November 27. The Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India and it has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC Face First Home Defeat in Nine Games, Lose 0–3 Against Punjab FC.

Where to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. The live telecast viewing option is also likely to be available in other Sports 18 Network channels.

How to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch live streaming online for free. Bengaluru have enough quality about them to secure a win here.

