New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, urged youngsters to take part in a quiz that can ensure they becoming a part of the historic Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

He remarked that it would be their "indelible contribution" to achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat.'

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "My young friends, there is an interesting quiz, which will ensure you can be a part of the historic Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on 12th Jan, 2025. This is a very special opportunity for letting your innovative ideas be heard by the topmost levels of government. It will be your indelible contribution to achieving our goal of a Viksit Bharat."

In reply to PM Modi's tweet on X, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, also shared a message for the youngsters.

"Yuva Shakti is the driving force behind a Viksit Bharat. Your thoughts and ideas can make a big difference in shaping a brighter future. Take part in the #ViksitBharatYoungLeadersDialogue and share your innovative ideas. This is your chance to be heard at the highest levels of the Government and help build a Viksit Bharat. Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge is already live. Register now at http://mybharat.gov.in," Mandaviya wrote on X.

The "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue" is scheduled to be held on January 11-12 where almost 2,000 youth from across the country will participate.

Earlier, during his 116th 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi spoke on it and highlighted the role of the youth in making India a developed nation.

"Youth have a big role to play in making India a developed nation. When youth come together to brainstorm on taking country forward, we definitely get concrete results. Swami Vivekananda's 162 birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Youth day. On January 11-12 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, a large gathering of young ideas is going to take place and this initiative is called, "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue," he said.

"2000 youth from across the country will participate in this. Many special campaigns will be organised across the country to connect hundred thousand youth with politics," PM Modi said. (ANI)

