New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Indian national team head coach Gautam Gambhir wished everyone on the occasion of Christmas on Wednesday.

"Prayers, carols, and the warmth of togetherness! Wishing you all a joyful and blessed Christmas!" Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

"Wishing everyone a magical Christmas!" Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

As the festive spirit swept across the nation, cities were beautifully adorned with dazzling lights on Tuesday night, setting the stage for the Christmas celebration. Churches and markets came alive with vibrant decorations, including sparkling stars, twinkling lights, and intricately arranged Christmas cribs, creating a joyous ambience on the eve of the holiday.

The festive mood was evident everywhere as communities gathered to commemorate the occasion. Churches across the country showcased stunning decorations, drawing large congregations for prayers and reflection. Meanwhile, bustling markets added to the excitement with shoppers picking out Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats.

Visuals from across India captured the essence of the celebrations. In Kerala's Ernakulam, the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was adorned with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs as devotees sang hymns and carols. Similarly, special prayers were held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Goa's Panaji, the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church sparkled with festive decor, while in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral was beautifully illuminated, as shown in captivating drone visuals.

Midnight mass prayers were a highlight at the Santhome Cathedral Basilica in Chennai, and devotees also gathered at the Thiru Iruthaya Andavar Church in Thoothukudi. (ANI)

