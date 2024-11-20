New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Big Cricket League (BCL) is set to debut in Surat in December. BCL provides a special opportunity for cricket fans and aspiring players to play alongside some of the greatest names in international cricket. In an exciting cricketing spectacle, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan will join skilled amateur players of all ages in a unique T20 tournament.

"BCL aims to promote the sport's universal appeal by serving as a link between upcoming talent and cricketing stalwarts. It is more than just another cricket competition. The league is poised to enthrall viewers globally with a live broadcast, fulfilling the aspirations of both players and supporters," the BCL release said.

"The BCL distinguishes itself by fusing the enthusiasm of amateur cricket players with the expertise of former international cricket stars. This will be many people's first and only chance to meet cricket stalwarts on a professional level. In addition to encouraging a stronger bond with the game, the league hopes to motivate a new generation of players and supporters," the release added.

Excited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative, Shikhar Dhawan shared his thoughts "I am super excited for the Big Cricket League, which brings together former international cricket stars and amateur cricketers of all ages who couldn't become professionals. I would like to applaud Dilip Vengsarkar, Courtney Walsh, and RP Singh for this initiative."

Speaking on the vision for BCL, RP Singh, Founder & President of the Big Cricket League, stated "I am extremely delighted to welcome Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan to the Big Cricket League as marquee players. They are stalwarts of Indian cricket, and their presence will make this league a brilliant spectacle. I am eager to see the amateur players interact, learn, and play alongside these stalwarts, making their lifelong dream come true."

Echoing this sentiment, Anirudh Chauhan, CEO & Co-Founder of BCL, remarked "The Big Cricket League is a platform that will fulfil the dreams of several amateur cricketers who have always yearned to rub shoulders with icons of the game. Cricket lovers and fans from around the world will enjoy the coming together of amateur talents of all ages and these cricketing stalwarts." (ANI)

