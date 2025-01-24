Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka announced a 18-member strong squad led by Dhananjaya de Silva for their home Test series against Australia, starting from January 29, which also includes two uncapped players.

Dhananjaya, Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are all included in a large squad for the two Tests, with all three key players having been injury doubts heading into the home series against the reigning World Test Champions.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Chennai.

Nissanka's ongoing issues with a groin injury make him the least likely of the trio to feature, but the Sri Lankan selectors have built-in cover in the squad by naming an 18-man group with the first Test just five days away.

Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha are in contention to make their Test debuts as the two uncapped members of the squad, as per ICC.

Also Read | Australian Open 2025 Day 13 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev Advance to Men’s Singles Final; Novak Djokovic Retires Mid-Match Due to Injury.

Both matches in the Warne-Murali Test Series will be played at Galle and will bring the curtain down on the qualification phase of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, with Australia already guaranteed a spot in June's final against South Africa.

Sri Lanka currently lies fifth in the table, one spot ahead of England, and could leapfrog New Zealand and potentially even India should they enjoy a successful series.

The visitors are without captain Pat Cummins for the tour due to an ankle injury, but have been boosted by the inclusion of stand-in skipper Steve Smith in the squad for both the Sri Lanka tour and subsequent Champions Trophy campaign after the batter suffered what initially appeared to be a serious elbow injury during the Big Bash.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

Fixtures:1st Test, January 29-February 2, 2025, Galle

2nd Test, February 6-10, 2025, Galle

1st ODI, February 12, 2025, Galle

2nd ODI, February 14 2025, TBC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)