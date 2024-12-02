Secunderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Punjab, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerged winners on the sixth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship here Monday.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Set To Regroup With Indian Cricket Team On Tuesday Ahead of Pink-Ball Test .

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 3-1 in Pool E with captain Apram (7'), Annu (13') and Tamanna (31') scoring for the winners. Hockey Arunachal's one goal was scored by Captain Ranu Tiwari (60').

Hockey Mizoram blanked Kerala Hockey 7-0 in another Pool E match with Laldinpuii (16', 18', 31', 52') bagging four goals for her side. Captain Laltlanchhungi (11'), Vanlalrinhlui (29') and Manglawmsang (40') also contributed with a goal each.

Also Read | Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for PAK vs ZIM Match in Bulawayo.

In Pool G, Hockey Punjab trashed Assam Hockey 9-0. Captain Sanna (12', 15', 36', 47', 53', 57') had an incredible performance and scored six goals for her side.

Khushveer Kaur (3'), Saloni (33') and Maskeenpreet Kaur (51') also featured on the scoresheet.

Manipur Hockey won in its Pool A clash against Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey 5-1 with captain Devi Moirangthem Prinja (2', 51') and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (33', 52') contributing with braces and Seram Henthoi Chanu (49') also scoring a goal.

Rashi Singh (37') scored the solitary goal for Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey. In Pool H, Hockey Andhra Pradesh notched up an incredible 26-1 win over Le Puducherry Hockey.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on Tuesday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)