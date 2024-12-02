Pakistan Likely XI for PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024: The second T20I of the three-match series between the Pakistan national cricket team and the host Zimbabwe national cricket team will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe second T20I 2024 will be played on Tuesday, December 3. The much-awaited contest will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors secured a comprehensive victory in the first T20I in Bulawayo and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match in Bulawayo.

The Pakistan cricket team won the one-sided affair by 57 runs after Zimbabwe was bundled out for just 108 while chasing 166 runs in 20 overs. For the visitors, Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir top-scored with the bat, whereas spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem's three-wicket haul ensured a clinical victory for the visitors. Ahead of the second T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, take a look at Pakistan's likely XI.

Top order: The management might stick with the same opening pair that opened the innings during the first T20I. Omair Yousuf and Saim Ayub would open the innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan will bat at three. Usman had a good outing with the bat, whereas the openers scored decent runs in the first T20I against Zimbabwe.

Middle Order: Stand-in captain Agha Salman will be the crucial batter for his side in the middle overs. The stand-in skipper will be supported by Tayyab Tahir and Irfan. Tayyab and Irfan had a brilliant outing with the bat, but Agha was out on 13 runs in the first T20I.

All-Rounders: Apart from captaining the side, Agha Salman will be the main all-rounder for his side during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. Salman's crucial overs of spin can turn the match in their favour. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Makes Startling Revelation, 'Hybrid Model Had Already Been Signed Earlier.'

Bowlers: Veteran cricketer Haris Rauf will lead the pace attack. Rauf will be supported by two pacers, Jahandad Khan and Abbas Afridi. In the spin department, Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem will be the two frontline bowlers. If needed, Agha Salman can give some overs of spin.

Pakistan's Likely XI for 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

