Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): American tech giant Google is preparing to beta test new search filters in Google Drive, which will hopefully make it easier to find the exact file users search for.

According to The Verge, dubbed as 'search chips', the feature adds a line of filters to the top of the Drive interface, letting users limit their search by things like file type, last modification date, or which other users are associated with a specific file.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Father Over His Drinking Habit In Rajkot; Detained.

Google Drive already has some search filtering options, but they're relatively basic and hidden in a sub-menu in the search bar.

In contrast, the new search chips are presented front and centre, and they look set to offer a wider range of filtering options. A similar feature was introduced in Gmail early last year.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36: Gerhard Erasmus Opts To Bowl As Black Caps Name Unchanged Team.

For those who'd like to try out the new Drive search chips beta, Google is directing interested users toward this sign-up form.

As per The Verge, Search chips will eventually be available to all Google Workspace users, including G Suite Basic and Business customers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)