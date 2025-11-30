Medchal-Malkajgiri, November 30: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old young man was found hanging over allegedly due to the loss of love under the Suraram police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The youngster who has been identified as Abhilash (18) died by suicide after suffering from depression over a love failure. He ended his life by hanging himself, according to the police. Hardoi Shocker: Man Ends Life After Teen Girlfriend Dies by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Police Suspect Love Affair.

The police have registered a case following the death of the individual, and the body has been shifted to the post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

