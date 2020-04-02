Three Held for Spreading Rumours on Coronavirus in Odisha

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Three persons, including a woman, were arrested here on Wednesday for spreading rumours on social media after a person tested positive for coronavirus.As per reports, the woman had shared fake messages regarding a COVID-19 positive case on social media. As per Bhadrak Town Police, they were trying to relate the fourth positive case of coronavirus in Odisha with Nizamuddin Markaz.A 29-year-old man from Bhadrak on March 31 tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has a travel history to Dubai, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha. The police filed a case against the trio as the patient detected positive for the lethal infection has no links with the Nizamuddin case. "A girl posted a fake message on Facebook and two men circulated that message. Following this, police registered a case against them for spreading a rumour. After arresting them, the trio was sent to the court. There will be zero tolerance against rumours," Kailash Chandra Parida, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhadrakh.As many as 20 people, who had returned from Nizamudhhin Markaz, have been isolated in the state. While 15 among them were confirmed negative, a report of the other five is awaited. (ANI)

