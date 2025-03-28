Actor Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's highly anticipated reunion project, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, has finally got a release date.

The film, a romantic comedy, is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and Sameer Vidwans’ Film to Hit Theatres in 2026 (Watch Video).

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media, revealing the release date and expressing excitement for the film. "KARTIK AARYAN ARRIVES ON VALENTINE'S 2026 - 'TU MERI MAIN TERA, MAIN TERA TU MERI' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #KartikAaryan's next film - a love story titled #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - will arrive in *cinemas* on 13 Feb 2026," the caption read.

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Scheduled To Release on February 13, 2026

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

It is rumored that Ananya Panday will be the female lead in the project.

The reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar has been making headlines, following reports of their fallout in 2022, when Dharma Production announced a recasting for its upcoming Dostana 2, which originally starred Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. Kartik Aaryan Rides Bike With Sreeleela, Sports Injured Hand in Leaked Photos From Sets of Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Untitled Film in Siliguri.

However, neither of the two has publicly acknowledged a fight. Kartik Aaryan is also set to star in Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu, which will release on Diwali 2025.