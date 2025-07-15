Kaushambi, July 15: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Kokhraj police station area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when the girl was grazing a goat and a 14-year-old boy of the same village lured her with a toffee, took her to the forest area and raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said. On reaching home, the girl informed her family members about the incident. Gorakhpur Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes 78-Year-Old Mother-in-Law in UP, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

An FIR was registered in this regard on Monday night on a complaint of the rape survivor's grandmother. The police are trying to nab the accused, who is absconding, the SP said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.