Muzaffarnagar, December 2: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl here, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday. The villagers caught the accused, Chhotu, on the spot and handed him to the police, they said. The girl's father filed a complaint against Chhotu and alleged that he sexually harassed his daughter, Circle Officer Budhana Gajendra Pal Singh said. Kanpur Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Woman Under False Promise of Marriage, Extorts Money and Valuables After Blackmailing Her With Inappropriate Videos in UP’s Chakeri; Case Registered.

The girl was sent for medical examination and the accused was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the CO said.

