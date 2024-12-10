Karachi, Dec 10 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Tuesday killed at least 15 suspected terrorists linked to banned outfits in an intelligence-based operation in which a soldier also lost his life in Zhob district of the restive Balochistan province.

The military's media wing said that the terrorists were killed in Zhob district's Sambaza area.

“The terrorists were engaged by security forces and 15 of them were killed,” the media wing said in a statement. It also said that a soldier died in the operation.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the deceased terrorists, the statement said, adding that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to neutralise any other terrorists present in the area.

