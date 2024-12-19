World News | Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi Appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. "I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra. This is a collective endeavour, and I look forward to working with a dedicated team to shape a dynamic future for music in the UAE," Al Qassimi commented.

Agency News ff-Shoulder Top, Actress’ Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Effortless Glam! (View Pictures)">Sharvari Wows in Peach Satin Skirt and Off-Shoulder Top, Actress’ Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Effortless Glam! (View Pictures)
  • Viral
    Bizarre Bihar News! Man in Saharsa Gets His Wife, a Mother of Three Kids Marry Her Boyfriend, Who Is Father of Two Children After Knowing About Their Love Affair, Video Goes Viral Bizarre Bihar News! Man in Saharsa Gets His Wife, a Mother of Three Kids Marry Her Boyfriend, Who Is Father of Two Children After Knowing About Their Love Affair, Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Games Day 2024 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Annual Gaming Convention Games Day 2024 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Annual Gaming Convention
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Blasts Vivian Dsena for Nominating Sara Arfeen Khan & Saving Yamini Malhotra ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Blasts Vivian Dsena for Nominating Sara Arfeen Khan & Saving Yamini Malhotra
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi Appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. "I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra. This is a collective endeavour, and I look forward to working with a dedicated team to shape a dynamic future for music in the UAE," Al Qassimi commented.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 19, 2024 08:58 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi Appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra
    Representative Image

    Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Orchestra announced the appointment of Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi as the Managing Director of the Orchestra.

    Her extensive expertise in advancing the cultural and creative industries in the UAE will steer the Orchestra's strategic direction, fostering innovation and strengthening its role as a leading cultural institution.

    Also Read | Vladimir Putin Hails PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' Policy Once Again, Says 'Russia Stands in Fourth After China, US and India in Economic Parity'.

    "I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra. This is a collective endeavour, and I look forward to working with a dedicated team to shape a dynamic future for music in the UAE," Al Qassimi commented.

    She added, "This Orchestra represents more than music; it is a symbol of our commitment to celebrating cultural heritage and fostering creative excellence. I am deeply inspired by the opportunity to lead this initiative and look forward to positioning the UAE as a hub for musical innovation and cultural exchange."

    Also Read | When Will Sunita Williams Return to the Earth? NASA Gives Update on Stuck Indian-Origin Astronaut's Arrival From ISS.

    The Orchestra has appointed Amine Kouider, the internationally renowned conductor, as its Artistic Director. With over three decades of experience bridging Eastern and Western musical traditions, Kouider has led major orchestras in France and the region, founded the International Philharmonic Orchestra - Paris, and was honoured as a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters of France.

    "Our mission is to honour the UAE's cultural legacy while encouraging musical exploration and innovation," said Kouider. "We aim to create a space where musicians can experiment with new sounds and styles, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and celebrating the UAE's musical heritage globally."

    The Orchestra is seeking exceptional talent aged 18 and above for full-time positions in both Arabic and Western ensembles, aiming to bring together individual voices that comprise the UAE's cultural tapestry.

    Each position offers competitive compensation and a unique opportunity to contribute to creating a distinctive musical repertoire, including Western chamber music, Emirati compositions, and new works that push boundaries, fostering a convergence of cultures, sounds, and the highest levels of musicianship.

    Interested applicants from instrumentalists and singers are required to submit a high-quality video recording showcasing their musical abilities. These submissions will enable the selection panel to evaluate technical skills and artistic expression.

    Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a second round--an in-person audition at the capital, Abu Dhabi-- to perform live before a panel of judges with expertise in both technical and artistic disciplines. Selection will be based on merit, with the expectation that candidates demonstrate exceptional musical proficiency.

    Each category will have specific audition repertoire requirements, which are detailed on the official website. Musicians interested in applying should visit http://www.UAENationalOrchestra.ae to review the guidelines, complete the application form, and submit their audio/video recordings as outlined.

    The final day to submit applications is 26th January 2025. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    World News | Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi Appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. "I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra. This is a collective endeavour, and I look forward to working with a dedicated team to shape a dynamic future for music in the UAE," Al Qassimi commented.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 19, 2024 08:58 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi Appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra
    Representative Image

    Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Orchestra announced the appointment of Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi as the Managing Director of the Orchestra.

    Her extensive expertise in advancing the cultural and creative industries in the UAE will steer the Orchestra's strategic direction, fostering innovation and strengthening its role as a leading cultural institution.

    Also Read | Vladimir Putin Hails PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' Policy Once Again, Says 'Russia Stands in Fourth After China, US and India in Economic Parity'.

    "I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra. This is a collective endeavour, and I look forward to working with a dedicated team to shape a dynamic future for music in the UAE," Al Qassimi commented.

    She added, "This Orchestra represents more than music; it is a symbol of our commitment to celebrating cultural heritage and fostering creative excellence. I am deeply inspired by the opportunity to lead this initiative and look forward to positioning the UAE as a hub for musical innovation and cultural exchange."

    Also Read | When Will Sunita Williams Return to the Earth? NASA Gives Update on Stuck Indian-Origin Astronaut's Arrival From ISS.

    The Orchestra has appointed Amine Kouider, the internationally renowned conductor, as its Artistic Director. With over three decades of experience bridging Eastern and Western musical traditions, Kouider has led major orchestras in France and the region, founded the International Philharmonic Orchestra - Paris, and was honoured as a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters of France.

    "Our mission is to honour the UAE's cultural legacy while encouraging musical exploration and innovation," said Kouider. "We aim to create a space where musicians can experiment with new sounds and styles, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and celebrating the UAE's musical heritage globally."

    The Orchestra is seeking exceptional talent aged 18 and above for full-time positions in both Arabic and Western ensembles, aiming to bring together individual voices that comprise the UAE's cultural tapestry.

    Each position offers competitive compensation and a unique opportunity to contribute to creating a distinctive musical repertoire, including Western chamber music, Emirati compositions, and new works that push boundaries, fostering a convergence of cultures, sounds, and the highest levels of musicianship.

    Interested applicants from instrumentalists and singers are required to submit a high-quality video recording showcasing their musical abilities. These submissions will enable the selection panel to evaluate technical skills and artistic expression.

    Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a second round--an in-person audition at the capital, Abu Dhabi-- to perform live before a panel of judges with expertise in both technical and artistic disciplines. Selection will be based on merit, with the expectation that candidates demonstrate exceptional musical proficiency.

    Each category will have specific audition repertoire requirements, which are detailed on the official website. Musicians interested in applying should visit http://www.UAENationalOrchestra.ae to review the guidelines, complete the application form, and submit their audio/video recordings as outlined.

    The final day to submit applications is 26th January 2025. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Real Madrid
    100K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
    50K+ searches
    Intercontinental Cup
    50K+ searches
    Kia Syros
    50K+ searches
    Liverpool
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Real Madrid
    100K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
    50K+ searches
    Intercontinental Cup
    50K+ searches
    Kia Syros
    50K+ searches
    Liverpool
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah