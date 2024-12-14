Dhaka, Dec 14 (PTI) Bangladesh's interim government on Saturday said it seeks strong relations with all nations, including India, rooted in mutual respect and equality.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain made these remarks during two separate exchange meetings with officials, journalists, politicians, and intellectuals in Raipura and Belabo upazilas of Narsingdi, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

He said Bangladesh has sent a message to India, expressing a desire for good relations, but based on mutual interests.

Hossain said Bangladesh seeks good relations with all countries based on respect and equality. He emphasised that the government is working towards this goal.

He also noted the interim government's commitment to fair governance, including addressing public concerns, managing student movements, and implementing reforms aimed at ensuring impartial elections.

Following these reforms, political power would be transferred to elected leaders, Hossain said. PTI

