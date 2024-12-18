Amsterdam [Netherlands], December 18 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held events in the Netherlands to raise awareness about Balochistan's ongoing human rights crisis to mark International Human Rights Day.

According to the Balochistan Post, a protest rally took place in Hague, featuring demonstrations outside the Dutch Parliament and the distribution of hundreds of pamphlets.

Also Read | Igor Kirillov Assassination: 29-Year-Old Uzbek Man Arrested for Killing of Top Russian General and His Assistant in Moscow.

The BNM also presented a petition to the Dutch Parliament, highlighting human rights abuses in Balochistan and urging the Dutch government to adopt a firm position against Pakistan's actions.

The BNM also sent a letter to the Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans to publicly condemn the heinous acts of Pakistan against the Baloch people.

Also Read | US Fed Meeting: Federal Reserve Set To Cut Key Rate but Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon, Here's Why.

The Balochistan Post reported that the BNM called on the Dutch government to advocate for the revocation of Pakistan's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade status, a trade agreement granting developing countries preferential access to the European Union market. They urged that the continuation of this status be linked to improvements in Pakistan's human rights record, especially in Balochistan.

In a letter, Muheem Abdul Rahim, President of the BNM's Netherlands chapter, expressed that Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy has instilled fear and uncertainty among the Baloch people. He highlighted that thousands of families of the forcibly disappeared are left in the dark about the whereabouts or fate of their loved ones, while widespread poverty continues to affect the local population amid these harsh conditions.

He further urged the Dutch government to support the Baloch people both morally and politically so that these people could fight against the atrocities with courage.

During the demonstration outside the Dutch Parliament, several BNM members, including Vice President Waheed Baloch, Basit Baloch, Zahra Baloch, Latif, Abdul Rahman Baloch, Qadeer Sagar Baloch, Kiyya Baloch, and Jawahar Baloch, addressed the crowd. They emphasized that International Human Rights Day serves as an important reminder to advocate for the protection of the Baloch people's rights, identity, and freedom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)