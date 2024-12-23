Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): The second edition of the Pune Public Policy Festival, taking place at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI), is set to hold a highly anticipated panel discussion on 'Trump's World: How the Rest Will Deal with Political Change in the United States' on January 10-11, an official statement said.

The panel will feature three distinguished diplomats: Philip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, and Vijay Gokhale, Former Foreign Secretary of India.

The statement said, "As the world stands in a new political era with the expected return of a Trump-led administration, the economic implications and trade reconfigurations are expected to have long-reaching effects through global trade relations, supply chains, and international diplomacy. This dialogue at the PPPF is particularly important to understand how nations will approach the evolving geopolitical landscape. It is particularly important for India, under the overarching theme of the event 'Envisioning a USD 10 Trillion India'. The three experts - all seasoned diplomats - will offer key perspectives on the issues and opportunities ahead in a post-Trump landscape."

The Pune Public Policy Festival intends to be one of the flagship platforms of public discourse, in which policymakers, industrialists, and entrepreneurs discuss the strategic decisions required for India's economic progress. Covering aspects from finance to infrastructure, the festival discusses how multiagency approaches at the federal and state levels can realize the vision of a USD 10 trillion economy.

The festival emphasizes decentralization towards the local and state levels while also re-imagining India's position in the global landscape. It also presents a unique opportunity for academicians and aspiring professionals to network with experts, politicians, and influential decision-makers and understand the nuances of policymaking and implementation, as per the statement. (ANI)

