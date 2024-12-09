Manama [Bahrain], December 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue 2024 in Bahrain, with discussions ranging from strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation to addressing global issues, including developments in Ukraine and maritime security.

On the final leg of his four-day, Qatar and Bahrain trip, Jaishankar arrived in Manama on Saturday to participate in the 20th edition of the IISS Manama Dialogue, held from December 6-8, in Bahrain. The theme of this year's Manama Dialogue was 'Middle East leadership in shaping regional prosperity and security.'

In a series of posts on X, Jaishankar wrote about his meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, British Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel, Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis of the European Union Naval Force, and Czech Republic's National Security Advisor Tomas Pojar.

Jaishankar engaged with the leaders on Sunday.

"Delighted to meet FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani today. Look forward to a productive meeting of India Bahrain High Joint Commission tomorrow," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"A useful meeting with FM @Tsahkna of Estonia in Manama today. Noted the steady growth of our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed developments in Ukraine," Jaishankar wrote in another post.

"So nice to catch up with British Shadow Foreign Secretary @pritipatel in Manama today. Discussed our multi-faceted cooperation, as well as regional and global developments," Jaishankar wrote.

"An insightful exchange on regional maritime security with Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, Commander of Operation @EUNAVFORASPIDES, on the sidelines of Manama Dialogue 2024 today," Jaishankar wrote on X.

In another post, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to meet Amb Tomas Pojar, NSA of Czech Republic. Exchanged views on our bilateral ties."

A day before, Jaishankar offered prayers at Shreenath Ji temple in Manama, describing it as a "true symbol of the longstanding friendship" between India and Bahrain.

Sharing the experience on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started the day by visiting the 200-year-old Shreenathji Temple in Manama. A true symbol of the longstanding India - Bahrain friendship."

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Manama on Saturday to participate in the Manama Dialogue. He was received by Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Held annually since 2004 in Bahrain, the Manama Dialogue is a central element of the Middle East's security architecture which enables national leaders, ministers and policymakers from the Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa and Asia to gather together to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and to share policy responses.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9.(ANI)

