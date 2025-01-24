World News | Families of Hostages Urge Full Implementation of Release Deal as Tensions Rise in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): Tensions are rising in Israel as the names of four hostages, set to be released on Saturday as part of the second phase of the hostage release agreement, are expected to be revealed tonight.

In the meantime, representatives from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum are holding a press conference in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure the full implementation of the agreement with Hamas until the last hostage is returned.

Also Read | 'No Sex' Divorce Case: French Woman Whose Husband Divorced Her for Refusing Sex Is Not 'At Fault', Says Europe's Highest Human Rights Court in Landmark Ruling.

Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano, 21, who was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023, and has since been held in Gaza, spoke at the press conference about the ongoing struggle.

"We started Sunday morning with news about Oron Shaul. After more than 10 years, Oron's mother closes a circle. That same Sunday, while we're processing this incredible closure, Romi, Emily, and Doron returned -- those moments when they run to their mothers are what I and other families have been dreaming and imagining for 16 months," she shared.

Also Read | January 2025 Planetary Alignment Visible Now: Six Planets Aligned! Cosmic Manifestation Tips and Spiritual Insights To Embrace the Astronomical Magic of the Planet Parade.

"I call from here to the Prime Minister and negotiating team -- you're doing excellent work -- but please, do whatever is necessary to bring everyone back, to the last hostage. We ask you to ensure phase two of the deal is agreed upon before finishing the current phase. We cannot continue living in uncertainty. All hostages must return, and none of them has time left," Samerano implored. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)