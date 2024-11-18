Ottawa, Nov 18 (PTI) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted that his government made "mistakes" in its immigration policy which led to "bad actors" like "fake colleges" and big corporations exploiting the system for their vested interests.****

Also Read | Joe Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike inside Russia With US Long-Range Weapons.

FGN32: PAK-VPN

****Pak's Council of Islamic Ideology chief says VPNs against Islam if used against national security

Also Read | Daksh Gupta, CEO of AI Tech Company Greptile, Says He Received Death Threats Over His Social Media Post Promoting 9 AM to 11 PM Work Hours Including Saturdays, Sundays.

Islamabad: Facing criticism for terming the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access blocked content on the internet as "un-Islamic", the chief of Pakistan's top body of clerics on Monday said the service was against Islam if used to harm national security, commit blasphemy or character assassination.****

FGN30: COP29-UN-CLIMATE CHIEF

****UN climate chief calls for focusing on major political decisions to advance climate action

Baku: As the COP29 summit entered the second week, the UN climate chief called on Monday for swift resolution of less contentious issues and an urgent focus on major political decisions to advance global climate action.****

FGN23: LANKA-CABINET

****Sri Lankan President Dissanayaka opts for smaller Cabinet with fresh faces

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka on Monday appointed a 21-member Cabinet in the new NPP government, keeping with his pre-election promise to streamline the governance system and ease the burden on taxpayers.****

FGN9: UK-MURDER

****Police launch hunt for Indian-origin husband of woman found murdered in car boot in London

London: The UK police investigating the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella, whose body was recovered from a car boot in east London, have launched a manhunt for her Indian-origin husband who they suspect fled the country after killing his wife earlier this month.****

FGN7: US-SAJID TARAR-TRUMP

****Trump has no ties with Imran Khan; to keep eye on Bangladesh situation: Pak-American industry leader

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has no personal relationship with former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, a prominent Pakistani-American businessman and Trump backer has said.**** PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)