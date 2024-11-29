Stuttgart [Germany], November 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday visited the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart as part of his Germany tour to attract investments for the state.

CM Yadav signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state museum to enhance knowledge sharing and exchange of resources to facilitate fossils found in Madhya Pradesh.

This partnership will help to optimise the resources and learnings which will help study, preserve the finds and showcase in a scientific manner.

CM Yadav's visit to Germany focuses on engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives from both nations to promote investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav attended a roundtable meeting on investment prospects organized at Stuttgart.

Speaking at the meeting Yadav highlighted that the state is a major hub for emerging opportunities.

"Madhya Pradesh is a huge centre of emerging opportunities. The strength doubles because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Speaking with ANI, CM Yadav expressed his satisfaction with the visit, noting the "huge" interest shown by investors. "I am very happy with how this visit has turned out, just as we had planned. We aim to drive the state's progress and create employment opportunities for the youth... Germany can be a very good partner in this. A large number of investors have shown their interest," he said.

Lapp Group CEO Matthias Lapp shared his positive experience of investing in Madhya Pradesh, saying they had yielded "very good results and development."

"We have heavily invested in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh... It's the biggest investment we have so far in Asia Pacific. Over the last few years, we had very good results and development... Offers from the government to make speedy process, get things done fast, efficiently and have everything done as we needed it to be to have our employees produce the right products that can be sold on the market," Lapp told ANI.

Lapp also praised CM Yadav's efforts to bring investment to the state, saying, "It's the best thing to go directly into the country, to see the possibilities for entrepreneurs, people, and industries, to meet and chat with the CM to get direct a response and feedback. That is only done if you travel in person. Having him here in Germany. It is also of great value for the German industry to have direct contacts."

Yadav arrived in Germany on November 28 after completing a three-day visit to the UK. (ANI)

