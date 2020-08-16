New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): India has dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF Aircraft along with a 10-member Technical Response Team to assist Mauritius in its ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations.

"In response to a request of the Government of Mauritius (GoM) for assistance in dealing with the environmental crisis due to oil spill on its south-east coast, the Government of India has dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF Aircraft to Mauritius to supplement the country's ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

Also Read | Mauritius | 30 Tonnes of Specialized Equipment & 10-Member Technical Response Team from Indian Coast Guard Arrive in Mauritius: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

The release said the specialised equipment, consisting of Ocean Booms, River Booms, Disc Skimmers, Heli Skimmers, Power packs, Blowers, Salvage barge and Oil absorbent Graphene pads and other accessories, is specifically designed to contain the oil slick, skim oil from water, and assist in clean up and salvage operations.

A 10-member Technical Response Team, consisting of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel specially trained for dealing with oil spill containment measures, has also been deployed to Mauritius to extend necessary technical and operational assistance at the site, he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Again Pushes to Re-Open Schools Despite Severe COVID-19 Situation in US.

The MEA said India's assistance is in line with its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region, "guided by the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region)."

"The urgent assistance reflects the close bonds of friendship between India and Mauritius and India's abiding commitment to assist the people of Mauritius in need," said the MEA.

The Indian assistance follows recent support provided by India to Mauritius in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including "supply of essential medicines, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines as well as a medical assistance team sent as part of Mission 'Sagar'."

A ship that has leaked tons of oil off the coast of Mauritius has split apart, authorities said on Saturday, CNN reported.

"At around 4.30 pm, a major detachment of the vessel's forward section was observed," the National Crisis Committee of Mauritius was quoted as saying in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)