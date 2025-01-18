New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): India and the US have agreed to enhance cooperation and information sharing on cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics in criminal investigations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on Saturday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cybercrime investigations was signed by India's Ambassador to US, Vinay Kwatra and Acting US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo in Washington, DC.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "An MoU on cybercrime investigations was signed by @AmbVMKwatra, Amb. of India to the U.S. & Ms. Kristie Canegallo @DHS_DepSec, the Acting U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security in Washington DC."

On Friday, India and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to fostering secure, reliable, and interoperable digital connectivity and ICT infrastructure during the US-India Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Working Group meeting.

The discussions held in New Delhi on Friday highlighted areas of collaboration, including advancements in 5G and 6G networks, artificial intelligence, cross-border data flows, and the promotion of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN).

The US Department of State in a joint statement said, "The United States and India renewed our shared commitment to open, interoperable, reliable, and secure digital connectivity and ICT infrastructure to support the growth of the digital economy during a meeting of the US-India Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Working Group in New Delhi on October 17, 2024."

"The 2024 ICT Working Group included discussions with private sector representatives from both countries on the promotion of secure and resilient 5G and 6G wireless networks, including through open and interoperable approaches like Open RAN and quantum communications; digital talent, collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI), expanding opportunities for Indian and US Information Technology, telecommunications, electronics manufacturing, and semiconductor companies in both countries; and support for trustworthy cross-border data flows, data protection, and data privacy measures," it added.

The US State Department further said that the two governments concurred on collaborating in eight areas. Recognising that fostering telecommunications supplier diversity has the potential to lower costs, improve flexibility, spur innovation, and increase options for trusted ICT suppliers, the US and India intend to continue to promote the adoption of Open RAN at scale, including through continued discussions for the establishment of an Open RAN Academy in India.

Joint efforts to promote trusted and resilient undersea cables and satellite systems, with the aim of enhancing global connectivity and supporting secure networks. Developing general principles, standards, and supporting research and development efforts for open and interoperable 6G networks.Affirming the importance of trustworthy cross-border data flows and data privacy protections to a strong digital economy and as an area for enhanced cooperation, including in fora such as the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules Forum.

Both India and the United States noted that the cross-border movement of professionals has effectively contributed to the economic and technological partnerships between the two nations and in this context the importance of efficient visa processing. Continuing to coordinate efforts in multilateral fora and multistakeholder settings, including on the responsible use of trustworthy AI technologies and in promoting AI safety. (ANI)

