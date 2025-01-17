New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): As a part of India's commitment towards strengthening international partnerships for peacekeeping, the Centre for UN Peacekeeping in New Delhi conducted an online training capsule for the Kyrgyzstan Armed Forces on January 15 and 16.

The details were shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army on X.

In the post it was noted that the two-day program was designed to provide a comprehensive overview of UN peacekeeping operations.

"Training #Kyrgyzstan Armed Forces for #UN Peacekeeping As part of India's commitment to strengthening international partnerships for peacekeeping, the Centre for #UN Peacekeeping, #NewDelhi conducted the second edition of an online training capsule for the Kyrgyzstan Armed Forces on 15 and 16 January 2025. This two-day program was designed to provide participants with a comprehensive overview of UN peacekeeping operations, addressing the nuances and challenges faced in volatile global hotspots where troops operate under the UN flag", the post noted.

Following the independence of Kyrgyzstan on August 31 1991, India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties on March 18, 1992. The resident mission of India was set up on 23 May 1994, according to MEA. India and Kyrgyzstan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.Bound by historical and civilisational links, political ties between India and Kyrgyzstan have traditionally been warm and friendly.

India and Kyrgyzstan are strategic partners.

Kyrgyz Republic supported India in securing full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and has also supported the bid of India for permanent membership of the UN Security Council. In recent times, India-Kyrgyz relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment. Both countries also share common concerns on threat of terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking.

